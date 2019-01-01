QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
32.3 - 32.3
Vol / Avg.
0.1K/0.7K
Div / Yield
0.72/2.23%
52 Wk
29.25 - 44
Mkt Cap
244.9M
Payout Ratio
16.58
Open
32.3
P/E
8.37
EPS
0.88
Shares
7.6M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Sponsored
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Alpine Bks Colo is engaged in providing personal, business, wealth management, mortgage, and electronic banking services. The company offers Personal Checking, Personal Loans. Digital Banking, Business Checking, Business Loans, and Other services.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Alpine Bks Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Alpine Bks (ALPIB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Alpine Bks (OTCQX: ALPIB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Alpine Bks's (ALPIB) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Alpine Bks.

Q

What is the target price for Alpine Bks (ALPIB) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Alpine Bks

Q

Current Stock Price for Alpine Bks (ALPIB)?

A

The stock price for Alpine Bks (OTCQX: ALPIB) is $32.3 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 15:03:26 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Alpine Bks (ALPIB) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Alpine Bks.

Q

When is Alpine Bks (OTCQX:ALPIB) reporting earnings?

A

Alpine Bks does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Alpine Bks (ALPIB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Alpine Bks.

Q

What sector and industry does Alpine Bks (ALPIB) operate in?

A

Alpine Bks is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.