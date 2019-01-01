QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/2.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.24 - 2.4
Mkt Cap
48.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
71.7M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Kiplin Metals Inc is a junior exploration company. It engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties. It has interests in Nadina Mountain claims and the Exxeter Gold Property.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Kiplin Metals Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Kiplin Metals (ALDVF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kiplin Metals (OTCPK: ALDVF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Kiplin Metals's (ALDVF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Kiplin Metals.

Q

What is the target price for Kiplin Metals (ALDVF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Kiplin Metals

Q

Current Stock Price for Kiplin Metals (ALDVF)?

A

The stock price for Kiplin Metals (OTCPK: ALDVF) is $0.6732 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 14:30:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Kiplin Metals (ALDVF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kiplin Metals.

Q

When is Kiplin Metals (OTCPK:ALDVF) reporting earnings?

A

Kiplin Metals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Kiplin Metals (ALDVF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kiplin Metals.

Q

What sector and industry does Kiplin Metals (ALDVF) operate in?

A

Kiplin Metals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.