Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0.1K/6.1K
Div / Yield
0.08/5.71%
52 Wk
1.36 - 2.44
Mkt Cap
160.1M
Payout Ratio
50.13
Open
-
P/E
8.79
Shares
114.4M
Outstanding
Anglo Asian Mining PLC is involved in the exploration and development of gold and copper projects in the Republic of Azerbaijan and the operation of the Flagship project Gedabek gold/copper mine in the Republic of Azerbaijan. The business activity of the group functions through the mining operation segment. Also, the company explores the projects Gosha, and Ordubad located in Azerbaijan. It derives maximum revenue from Gold within dore and gold bullion.

Anglo Asian Mining Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Anglo Asian Mining (AGXKF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Anglo Asian Mining (OTCPK: AGXKF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Anglo Asian Mining's (AGXKF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Anglo Asian Mining.

Q

What is the target price for Anglo Asian Mining (AGXKF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Anglo Asian Mining

Q

Current Stock Price for Anglo Asian Mining (AGXKF)?

A

The stock price for Anglo Asian Mining (OTCPK: AGXKF) is $1.4 last updated Tue Jan 25 2022 19:06:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Anglo Asian Mining (AGXKF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 8, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 11, 2018.

Q

When is Anglo Asian Mining (OTCPK:AGXKF) reporting earnings?

A

Anglo Asian Mining does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Anglo Asian Mining (AGXKF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Anglo Asian Mining.

Q

What sector and industry does Anglo Asian Mining (AGXKF) operate in?

A

Anglo Asian Mining is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.