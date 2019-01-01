ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
AGNC Investment
(NASDAQ:AGNCO)
23.00
0.51[2.27%]
At close: May 27
24.05
1.0500[4.57%]
After Hours: 9:30AM EDT

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNCO), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

AGNC Investment reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$-630M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of AGNC Investment using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

AGNC Investment Questions & Answers

Q
When is AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNCO) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for AGNC Investment

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNCO)?
A

There are no earnings for AGNC Investment

Q
What were AGNC Investment’s (NASDAQ:AGNCO) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for AGNC Investment

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.