AGL Energy (OTC:AGLXY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

EPS
–
Quarterly Revenue
–
Annual Revenue (as of Jun 30)
–
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of AGL Energy using advanced sorting and filters.
No Data
AGL Energy Questions & Answers
When is AGL Energy (OTCPK:AGLXY) reporting earnings?
There are no earnings for AGL Energy
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for AGL Energy (OTCPK:AGLXY)?
There are no earnings for AGL Energy
What were AGL Energy’s (OTCPK:AGLXY) revenues?
There are no earnings for AGL Energy
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.