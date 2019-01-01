ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
AGL Energy
(OTCPK:AGLXY)
6.285
0.215[3.54%]
At close: May 27
6.27
-0.0150[-0.24%]
After Hours: 9:24AM EDT
Day High/Low6.22 - 6.29
52 Week High/Low3.69 - 7.37
Open / Close6.25 / 6.29
Float / Outstanding- / 672.7M
Vol / Avg.13.5K / 3.3K
Mkt Cap4.2B
P/E7.19
50d Avg. Price5.89
Div / Yield0.37/5.81%
Payout Ratio60.2
EPS-
Total Float-

AGL Energy (OTC:AGLXY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

AGL Energy reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Jun 30)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of AGL Energy using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

AGL Energy Questions & Answers

Q
When is AGL Energy (OTCPK:AGLXY) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for AGL Energy

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for AGL Energy (OTCPK:AGLXY)?
A

There are no earnings for AGL Energy

Q
What were AGL Energy’s (OTCPK:AGLXY) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for AGL Energy

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.