QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
5.72 - 5.83
Vol / Avg.
1.5K/11.7K
Div / Yield
0.36/6.53%
52 Wk
3.72 - 8.03
Mkt Cap
3.8B
Payout Ratio
52.72
Open
5.72
P/E
6.23
EPS
0
Shares
658.4M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
AGL Energy is one of Australia's largest retailers of electricity and gas. It services 3.7 million retail electricity and gas accounts in the eastern and southern Australian states, or about one third of the market. Profit is dominated by energy generation, underpinned by its low-cost coal-fired generation fleet. Founded in 1837, it is the oldest company on the ASX. Generation capacity comprises a portfolio of peaking, intermediate, and base-load electricity generation plants, with a combined capacity of 10,500 megawatts.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

AGL Energy Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy AGL Energy (AGLNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of AGL Energy (OTCPK: AGLNF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are AGL Energy's (AGLNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for AGL Energy.

Q

What is the target price for AGL Energy (AGLNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for AGL Energy

Q

Current Stock Price for AGL Energy (AGLNF)?

A

The stock price for AGL Energy (OTCPK: AGLNF) is $5.82 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:50:09 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does AGL Energy (AGLNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for AGL Energy.

Q

When is AGL Energy (OTCPK:AGLNF) reporting earnings?

A

AGL Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is AGL Energy (AGLNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for AGL Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does AGL Energy (AGLNF) operate in?

A

AGL Energy is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.