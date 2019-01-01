Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Agios Pharmaceuticals beat estimated earnings by 3.87%, reporting an EPS of $-1.74 versus an estimate of $-1.81.

Revenue was up $832.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 5.7% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Agios Pharmaceuticals's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -1.69 -1.59 -1.41 -1.32 EPS Actual -1.74 -1.56 -1.44 -1.31 Revenue Estimate 560.00K 2.60M 2.48M 44.60M Revenue Actual 0 0 0 0

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.