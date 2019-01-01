ñol

Antioquia Gold
(OTCPK:AGDXF)
0.0293
00
At close: May 26
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.02 - 0.05
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 949.4M
Vol / Avg.- / 12.4K
Mkt Cap27.8M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.03
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.01
Total Float-

Antioquia Gold (OTC:AGDXF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Antioquia Gold reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

$24.5M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Antioquia Gold using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Antioquia Gold Questions & Answers

Q
When is Antioquia Gold (OTCPK:AGDXF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Antioquia Gold

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Antioquia Gold (OTCPK:AGDXF)?
A

There are no earnings for Antioquia Gold

Q
What were Antioquia Gold’s (OTCPK:AGDXF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Antioquia Gold

