Range
1.3 - 1.37
Vol / Avg.
243.8K/706.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.3 - 6.96
Mkt Cap
29.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.35
P/E
-
EPS
-1.34
Shares
21.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials. Industry: Building Products
Armstrong Flooring Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and sells resilient and wood flooring products, which are primarily used for construction and renovation of residential, commercial, and institutional buildings. It operates through two segments namely Resilient Flooring and Wood Flooring. The Resilient Flooring provides a range of floor coverings primarily for homes and commercial buildings under the Armstrong brand and the Wood Flooring segment provides hardwood flooring products under the Armstrong and Bruce brand names. Geographically, the group operates its business in the United States and also has its presence internationally, of which a majority of the revenue is derived from the United States.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-21
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Armstrong Flooring Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Armstrong Flooring (AFI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Armstrong Flooring (NYSE: AFI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Armstrong Flooring's (AFI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Armstrong Flooring (AFI) stock?

A

The latest price target for Armstrong Flooring (NYSE: AFI) was reported by Nomura on May 27, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 5.00 expecting AFI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 266.30% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Armstrong Flooring (AFI)?

A

The stock price for Armstrong Flooring (NYSE: AFI) is $1.365 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:42 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Armstrong Flooring (AFI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Armstrong Flooring.

Q

When is Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) reporting earnings?

A

Armstrong Flooring’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.

Q

Is Armstrong Flooring (AFI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Armstrong Flooring.

Q

What sector and industry does Armstrong Flooring (AFI) operate in?

A

Armstrong Flooring is in the Industrials sector and Building Products industry. They are listed on the NYSE.