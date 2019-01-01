ñol

American Financial Group, Inc. 5.625% Subordinated Debentures due 2060
(NYSE:AFGD)
24.7077
0.0677[0.27%]
Last update: 1:35PM
15 minutes delayed

American Financial Group, Inc. 5.625% Subordinated Debentures due 2060 (NYSE:AFGD), Dividends

American Financial Group, Inc. 5.625% Subordinated Debentures due 2060 issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash American Financial Group, Inc. 5.625% Subordinated Debentures due 2060 generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

American Financial Group, Inc. 5.625% Subordinated Debentures due 2060 Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next American Financial Group, Inc. 5.625% Subordinated Debentures due 2060 (AFGD) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for American Financial Group, Inc. 5.625% Subordinated Debentures due 2060.

Q
What date did I need to own American Financial Group, Inc. 5.625% Subordinated Debentures due 2060 (AFGD) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for American Financial Group, Inc. 5.625% Subordinated Debentures due 2060.

Q
How much per share is the next American Financial Group, Inc. 5.625% Subordinated Debentures due 2060 (AFGD) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for American Financial Group, Inc. 5.625% Subordinated Debentures due 2060.

Q
What is the dividend yield for American Financial Group, Inc. 5.625% Subordinated Debentures due 2060 (NYSE:AFGD)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for American Financial Group, Inc. 5.625% Subordinated Debentures due 2060.

