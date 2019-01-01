Atos (OTC:AEXAY), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Atos
Atos Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Atos (OTCPK: AEXAY) was reported by Redburn Partners on July 26, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting AEXAY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Atos (OTCPK: AEXAY) was provided by Redburn Partners, and Atos downgraded their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Atos, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Atos was filed on July 26, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around July 26, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Atos (AEXAY) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Atos (AEXAY) is trading at is $5.30, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
