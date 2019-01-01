Advaxis (OTC:ADXS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Mar 17
EPS
$0.000
Quarterly Revenue
$0K
Annual Revenue (as of Jan 31)
–
Earnings History
Advaxis Questions & Answers
When is Advaxis (OTCQX:ADXS) reporting earnings?
Advaxis (ADXS) is scheduled to report earnings on June 13, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on March 17, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Advaxis (OTCQX:ADXS)?
The Actual EPS was $-7.65, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were Advaxis’s (OTCQX:ADXS) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $3.4M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
