Range
5.7 - 5.75
Vol / Avg.
1.1K/1.1K
Div / Yield
0.2/3.39%
52 Wk
5.79 - 9.37
Mkt Cap
245.6M
Payout Ratio
57.87
Open
5.75
P/E
23.74
EPS
0.07
Shares
43.1M
Outstanding
Andrew Peller Ltd is a wine producing company. It is engaged in the production and marketing of wine and spirit products in Canada. Some of the company's brands are Peller Estates, Trius Winery, Thirty Bench, Wayne Gretzky, Sandhill, Red Rooster, Calona Vineyards and many more.

Andrew Peller Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Andrew Peller (ADWPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Andrew Peller (OTCPK: ADWPF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Andrew Peller's (ADWPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Andrew Peller.

Q

What is the target price for Andrew Peller (ADWPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Andrew Peller

Q

Current Stock Price for Andrew Peller (ADWPF)?

A

The stock price for Andrew Peller (OTCPK: ADWPF) is $5.6958 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 18:35:19 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Andrew Peller (ADWPF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on June 28, 2006.

Q

When is Andrew Peller (OTCPK:ADWPF) reporting earnings?

A

Andrew Peller does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Andrew Peller (ADWPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Andrew Peller.

Q

What sector and industry does Andrew Peller (ADWPF) operate in?

A

Andrew Peller is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.