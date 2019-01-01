ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Advantest
(OTCPK:ADTTF)
68.02
1.81[2.73%]
At close: May 27
93.4025
25.3825[37.32%]
After Hours: 7:14AM EDT
Day High/Low67.86 - 68.02
52 Week High/Low65.06 - 93.4
Open / Close67.86 / 68.02
Float / Outstanding- / 190M
Vol / Avg.0.2K / 0.7K
Mkt Cap12.9B
P/E18.1
50d Avg. Price70.47
Div / Yield1.01/1.49%
Payout Ratio25.11
EPS132.5
Total Float-

Advantest (OTC:ADTTF), Dividends

Advantest issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Advantest generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Mar 26, 2003
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Advantest Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Advantest (ADTTF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Advantest.

Q
What date did I need to own Advantest (ADTTF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Advantest.

Q
How much per share is the next Advantest (ADTTF) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Advantest (ADTTF) will be on March 26, 2003 and will be $0.08

Q
What is the dividend yield for Advantest (OTCPK:ADTTF)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Advantest.

Browse dividends on all stocks.