Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Adial Pharmaceuticals
Adial Pharmaceuticals Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ADIL) was reported by Brookline Capital on October 13, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $12.00 expecting ADIL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 679.22% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ADIL) was provided by Brookline Capital, and Adial Pharmaceuticals initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Adial Pharmaceuticals, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Adial Pharmaceuticals was filed on October 13, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around October 13, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Adial Pharmaceuticals (ADIL) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $12.00. The current price Adial Pharmaceuticals (ADIL) is trading at is $1.54, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
