There is no Press for this Ticker
Accelera Innovations Inc is a U.S based healthcare service company focused on integrating its licensed technology assets into acquired companies. Its team of home health care professionals includes nurses, physical therapists, occupational therapists, speech-language pathologists, medical social workers and home health aides. The company provides billing, practice management, and administrative services to doctors and other clinicians who provide services to nursing homes and individual clients.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Accelera Innovations Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Accelera Innovations (ACNV) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Accelera Innovations (OTCEM: ACNV) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Accelera Innovations's (ACNV) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Accelera Innovations.

Q

What is the target price for Accelera Innovations (ACNV) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Accelera Innovations

Q

Current Stock Price for Accelera Innovations (ACNV)?

A

The stock price for Accelera Innovations (OTCEM: ACNV) is $0.001 last updated Fri Dec 31 2021 17:15:48 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Accelera Innovations (ACNV) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Accelera Innovations.

Q

When is Accelera Innovations (OTCEM:ACNV) reporting earnings?

A

Accelera Innovations does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Accelera Innovations (ACNV) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Accelera Innovations.

Q

What sector and industry does Accelera Innovations (ACNV) operate in?

A

Accelera Innovations is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.