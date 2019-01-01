Acom is a Japanese consumer finance company. Its four core business categories are loan and credit, guarantee services, loan servicing, and overseas financials. Its loan and credit business offers credit cards and unsecured loans. The guarantee segment provides credit guarantee services, including loan portfolios and marketing analyses. The firm also offers loan administrative services in its loan servicing segment. Acom's overseas businesses are mostly in the retail finance sector in Thailand and Indonesia. In addition to ATMs, Acom's distribution relies on multifaceted sales channels, including a call center, Internet services, and mobile phones. The company earns most of its revenue from its loan and credit card business in Japan.