Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focusing on the industrial and business space. Its property portfolio consists of 209 properties, including 37 properties in Australia, 49 properties in Europe, and 30 properties in the U.S. The property types encompass business and science parks, high-specification industrial properties, data centers, light industrial properties, logistics and distribution centers, integrated development, amenities, and retail properties. The trust is externally managed by parent Ascendas Singbridge, which owns a 20% stake in the trust.