Range
2.06 - 2.12
Vol / Avg.
0.4K/22.5K
Div / Yield
0.07/3.47%
52 Wk
2.02 - 2.41
Mkt Cap
8.7B
Payout Ratio
154.8
Open
2.12
P/E
21.16
EPS
0.04
Shares
4.2B
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 3, 2022, 1:07AM
Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focusing on the industrial and business space. Its property portfolio consists of 209 properties, including 37 properties in Australia, 49 properties in Europe, and 30 properties in the U.S. The property types encompass business and science parks, high-specification industrial properties, data centers, light industrial properties, logistics and distribution centers, integrated development, amenities, and retail properties. The trust is externally managed by parent Ascendas Singbridge, which owns a 20% stake in the trust.

Ascendas REIT Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Ascendas REIT (ACDSF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ascendas REIT (OTC: ACDSF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Ascendas REIT's (ACDSF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Ascendas REIT.

Q

What is the target price for Ascendas REIT (ACDSF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Ascendas REIT

Q

Current Stock Price for Ascendas REIT (ACDSF)?

A

The stock price for Ascendas REIT (OTC: ACDSF) is $2.062 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 17:18:41 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ascendas REIT (ACDSF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ascendas REIT.

Q

When is Ascendas REIT (OTC:ACDSF) reporting earnings?

A

Ascendas REIT does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Ascendas REIT (ACDSF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ascendas REIT.

Q

What sector and industry does Ascendas REIT (ACDSF) operate in?

A

Ascendas REIT is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.