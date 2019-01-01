QQQ
Range
0.44 - 0.56
Vol / Avg.
20.1K/20.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.3 - 1.9
Mkt Cap
12.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.52
P/E
-
EPS
-0.02
Shares
24.4M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Americann Inc is a specialized cannabis company that is developing state-of-the-art product manufacturing and greenhouse cultivation facilities. Its business plan is based on the continued growth of the regulated marijuana market in the United States. Its flagship project is the Massachusetts Cannabis Center (MCC). It generates revenue through lease arrangements that include base rents and revenue participation fees generated from products produced at the MCC.

Americann Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Americann (ACAN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Americann (OTCQB: ACAN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Americann's (ACAN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Americann.

Q

What is the target price for Americann (ACAN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Americann

Q

Current Stock Price for Americann (ACAN)?

A

The stock price for Americann (OTCQB: ACAN) is $0.5099 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:34 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Americann (ACAN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Americann.

Q

When is Americann (OTCQB:ACAN) reporting earnings?

A

Americann does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Americann (ACAN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Americann.

Q

What sector and industry does Americann (ACAN) operate in?

A

Americann is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.