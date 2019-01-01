QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
32.79 - 34.97
Vol / Avg.
2.8K/26.5K
Div / Yield
0.89/2.50%
52 Wk
28.52 - 40.22
Mkt Cap
64.1B
Payout Ratio
37.09
Open
34.97
P/E
15.57
EPS
1.34
Shares
1.9B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
ABB is a global supplier of electrical equipment and automation products. Founded in the late 19th century, the company was created out of the merger of two old industrial companies--ASEA and BBC--and is now called Asea Brown Boveri Group, or ABB. The company is the number-one or number-two supplier in all of its core markets and the number-two robotic arm supplier globally. In automation, it offers a full suite of products for both discrete and process automation as well as industrial robotics.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

ABB Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy ABB (ABLZF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ABB (OTCPK: ABLZF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ABB's (ABLZF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for ABB.

Q

What is the target price for ABB (ABLZF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for ABB

Q

Current Stock Price for ABB (ABLZF)?

A

The stock price for ABB (OTCPK: ABLZF) is $32.87 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:32:52 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ABB (ABLZF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for ABB.

Q

When is ABB (OTCPK:ABLZF) reporting earnings?

A

ABB does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is ABB (ABLZF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ABB.

Q

What sector and industry does ABB (ABLZF) operate in?

A

ABB is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.