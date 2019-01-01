QQQ
Range
0.27 - 0.28
Vol / Avg.
498.9K/563.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.27 - 0.9
Mkt Cap
37.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.28
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
137.2M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Mar 15, 2021, 8:30AM
Almaden Minerals Ltd is an exploration stage company and is engaged in the exploration and development of properties in Canada and Mexico. The company owns an interest in the Tuligtic project in Puebla State, Mexico. Tuligtic covers the Ixtaca Gold-Silver Deposit.

Almaden Minerals Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Almaden Minerals (AAU) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Almaden Minerals (AMEX: AAU) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Almaden Minerals's (AAU) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Almaden Minerals.

Q

What is the target price for Almaden Minerals (AAU) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Almaden Minerals

Q

Current Stock Price for Almaden Minerals (AAU)?

A

The stock price for Almaden Minerals (AMEX: AAU) is $0.2751 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:50:41 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Almaden Minerals (AAU) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Almaden Minerals.

Q

When is Almaden Minerals (AMEX:AAU) reporting earnings?

A

Almaden Minerals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Almaden Minerals (AAU) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Almaden Minerals.

Q

What sector and industry does Almaden Minerals (AAU) operate in?

A

Almaden Minerals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.