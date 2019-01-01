Aroundtown (OTC:AANNF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Aroundtown
Aroundtown Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Aroundtown (OTCPK: AANNF) was reported by Goldman Sachs on September 30, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting AANNF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Aroundtown (OTCPK: AANNF) was provided by Goldman Sachs, and Aroundtown upgraded their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Aroundtown, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Aroundtown was filed on September 30, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around September 30, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Aroundtown (AANNF) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Aroundtown (AANNF) is trading at is $4.53, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.