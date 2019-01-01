QQQ
Range
0.23 - 0.23
Vol / Avg.
2.8K/28.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.14 - 0.27
Mkt Cap
13.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.23
P/E
1.62
EPS
0.21
Shares
60.6M
Outstanding
Almadex Minerals Ltd is an exploration company specializing in the discovery of new mineral prospects. The company's projects include El Cobre, Tuligtic property in Mexico, and other exploration projects in Mexico, Canada and the United States. It has one reportable operating segment, being the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties.

Analyst Ratings

Almadex Minerals Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Almadex Minerals (AAMMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Almadex Minerals (OTCPK: AAMMF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Almadex Minerals's (AAMMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Almadex Minerals.

Q

What is the target price for Almadex Minerals (AAMMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Almadex Minerals

Q

Current Stock Price for Almadex Minerals (AAMMF)?

A

The stock price for Almadex Minerals (OTCPK: AAMMF) is $0.23 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:15:25 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Almadex Minerals (AAMMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Almadex Minerals.

Q

When is Almadex Minerals (OTCPK:AAMMF) reporting earnings?

A

Almadex Minerals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Almadex Minerals (AAMMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Almadex Minerals.

Q

What sector and industry does Almadex Minerals (AAMMF) operate in?

A

Almadex Minerals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.