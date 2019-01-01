African Agriculture Holdings Inc
(NASDAQ:AAGR)
$0.85
-0.0096[-1.12%]
At close: Jan 11
$0.85
0[0.00%]
PreMarket: 4:33PM EDT
PerksBuyCompare Brokers
Open-Close-
Vol / Avg.90.000 / 1.640MMkt Cap49.187M
Day Range- - -52 Wk Range0.456 - 8.190

African Agriculture Hldgs Stock (NASDAQ:AAGR) Dividends: History, Yield and Dates

Historical and Upcoming African Agriculture Hldgs Dividends

The dividend schedule below includes dividend amounts, payment dates and ex-dividend dates for African Agriculture Hldgs. African Agriculture Hldgs issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash the company generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No data available to display
Ex-Date
ticker
Company
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
Q

When does African Agriculture Hldgs (AAGR) pay its next dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for African Agriculture Hldgs.

Q

What date did I need to own African Agriculture Hldgs (AAGR) stock to get the latest dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for African Agriculture Hldgs.

Q

How much per share is the next African Agriculture Hldgs (AAGR) dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for African Agriculture Hldgs.

Q

What is the dividend yield for African Agriculture Hldgs (NASDAQ:AAGR)?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for African Agriculture Hldgs.

Q

What was the announcement date for the next African Agriculture Hldgs (AAGR) dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends announced for African Agriculture Hldgs.

Q

Why is African Agriculture Hldgs (AAGR) dividend considered low?

A

There are no upcoming dividends announced for African Agriculture Hldgs.

Q

Is African Agriculture Hldgs (AAGR) a good dividend?

A

There is not enough data to provide an evaluation.

Q

Is the African Agriculture Hldgs (AAGR) dividend sustainable?

A

There is not enough data to provide an evaluation.

Browse dividends on all stocks.