QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0.29 - 0.31
Vol / Avg.
79.9K/165.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.25 - 1.11
Mkt Cap
41.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.29
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
135.6M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Nov 29, 2021, 6:31AM
Aftermath Silver Ltd is a Canada based exploration stage company. The business activity of the group includes acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company holds an interest in Cachinal, Challacollo and Berenguela projects. The company operates in one segment being the Acquisition and Exploration of Mineral Properties.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Aftermath Silver Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Aftermath Silver (AAGFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Aftermath Silver (OTCQX: AAGFF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Aftermath Silver's (AAGFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Aftermath Silver.

Q

What is the target price for Aftermath Silver (AAGFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Aftermath Silver

Q

Current Stock Price for Aftermath Silver (AAGFF)?

A

The stock price for Aftermath Silver (OTCQX: AAGFF) is $0.3028 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:23:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Aftermath Silver (AAGFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Aftermath Silver.

Q

When is Aftermath Silver (OTCQX:AAGFF) reporting earnings?

A

Aftermath Silver does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Aftermath Silver (AAGFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Aftermath Silver.

Q

What sector and industry does Aftermath Silver (AAGFF) operate in?

A

Aftermath Silver is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.