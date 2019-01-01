QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Road & Rail
American Commerce Solutions Inc is a multi-industry holding company with a wholly owned subsidiary. The company is engaged in the machining and fabrication of parts used in heavy industry, and parts sales and service for heavy construction equipment.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

American Commerce Solns Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy American Commerce Solns (AACS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of American Commerce Solns (OTCEM: AACS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are American Commerce Solns's (AACS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for American Commerce Solns.

Q

What is the target price for American Commerce Solns (AACS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for American Commerce Solns

Q

Current Stock Price for American Commerce Solns (AACS)?

A

The stock price for American Commerce Solns (OTCEM: AACS) is $0.0011 last updated Tue Feb 15 2022 17:11:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does American Commerce Solns (AACS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for American Commerce Solns.

Q

When is American Commerce Solns (OTCEM:AACS) reporting earnings?

A

American Commerce Solns does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is American Commerce Solns (AACS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for American Commerce Solns.

Q

What sector and industry does American Commerce Solns (AACS) operate in?

A

American Commerce Solns is in the Industrials sector and Road & Rail industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.