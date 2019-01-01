QQQ
Benzinga - Nov 16, 2021, 3:19PM
Benzinga - Nov 8, 2021, 2:00PM
Asia Broadband Inc is a resource company. It is engaged in the production, supply, and sale of precious and base metals. The company primarily caters its products to the Asian markets. It derives key revenue from the sales of minerals produced.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Asia Broadband Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Asia Broadband (AABB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Asia Broadband (OTCPK: AABB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Asia Broadband's (AABB) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Asia Broadband.

Q

What is the target price for Asia Broadband (AABB) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Asia Broadband

Q

Current Stock Price for Asia Broadband (AABB)?

A

The stock price for Asia Broadband (OTCPK: AABB) is $0.0925 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Asia Broadband (AABB) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Asia Broadband.

Q

When is Asia Broadband (OTCPK:AABB) reporting earnings?

A

Asia Broadband does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Asia Broadband (AABB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Asia Broadband.

Q

What sector and industry does Asia Broadband (AABB) operate in?

A

Asia Broadband is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.