12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 18, 2022 9:09am   Comments
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Sunshine Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBFM) stock increased by 15.5% to $3.5 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $15.6 million.
  • Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) stock rose 13.99% to $1.14. The company's market cap stands at $12.5 million.
  • Bone Biologics (NASDAQ:BBLG) stock increased by 11.98% to $2.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.1 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) stock increased by 11.95% to $0.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.3 million.
  • Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) stock rose 10.0% to $1.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.3 million.
  • Universe Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:UPC) stock increased by 9.64% to $1.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.1 million.

 

Losers

  • Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) stock decreased by 33.7% to $1.26 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $106.8 million.
  • HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) stock declined by 12.74% to $1.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.0 million.
  • Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) shares declined by 9.19% to $1.68. The company's market cap stands at $14.1 million.
  • TC BioPharm (Holdings) (NASDAQ:TCBP) shares fell 8.97% to $1.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.0 million.
  • Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) shares fell 8.45% to $0.49. The company's market cap stands at $29.6 million.
  • Virpax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRPX) shares decreased by 6.92% to $2.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

