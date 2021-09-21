 Skip to main content

7 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 21, 2021 8:06am
Gainers

  • Sino-Global Shipping (NASDAQ:SINO) stock rose 8.03% to $2.69 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.4 million.
  • Azul (NYSE:AZUL) stock moved upwards by 7.97% to $20.45. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 billion.
  • HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) stock rose 6.76% to $9.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $191.5 million.
  • Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) stock moved upwards by 6.55% to $9.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion.
  • Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) shares rose 5.82% to $3.09. The company's market cap stands at $201.6 million.
  • Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) shares increased by 4.8% to $41.7. The company's market cap stands at $78.5 billion.

 

 

Losers

 

 

 

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

