7 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Sino-Global Shipping (NASDAQ:SINO) stock rose 8.03% to $2.69 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.4 million.
- Azul (NYSE:AZUL) stock moved upwards by 7.97% to $20.45. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 billion.
- HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) stock rose 6.76% to $9.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $191.5 million.
- Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) stock moved upwards by 6.55% to $9.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion.
- Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) shares rose 5.82% to $3.09. The company's market cap stands at $201.6 million.
- Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) shares increased by 4.8% to $41.7. The company's market cap stands at $78.5 billion.
Losers
- Ryanair Holdings (NASDAQ:RYAAY) stock fell 1.26% to $112.67 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $25.4 billion.
