5 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Frontier Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTR) stock increased by 1.8% to $0.57 during Monday's pre-market session.
Losers
- Intelsat, Inc. (NYSE: I) shares decreased by 7.2% to $3.48 during Monday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by Raymond James, on February 10, the current rating is at Market Perform.
- World Wrestling Enter, Inc. (NYSE: WWE) stock decreased by 3.4% to $41.05. According to the most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on February 10, the current rating is at Underweight.
- Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) shares plummeted 1.6% to $24.80. The most recent rating by DA Davidson, on February 07, is at Buy, with a price target of $33.00.
- Mobile TeleSystems, Inc. (NYSE: MBT) stock fell 1.2% to $10.25.
