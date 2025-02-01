Trump Job Approval Rating Starts At 49% In New Poll, Which Age Group Gives The Highest Disapproval Rating?

President Donald Trump is receiving high marks from voters for his job done in the early days of his second presidency since being inaugurated on Jan. 20.

What Happened: With just weeks on the job, Trump is receiving high approval ratings of his job as president, continuing a trend of receiving more favorable ratings since winning the 2024 presidential election in November.

In the Emerson College January poll of nationally registered voters, Trump has a 49% approval rating and 41% disapproval rating. The remaining 10% are neutral on Trump's job approval.

"President Trump's 49% job approval rating closely reflects his share of national support in the 2024 election, and his 41% disapproval is the lowest it has been in Emerson national polls dating back to his first term," Emerson College executive director of polling Spencer Kimball said.

Here's a look at how Trump's approval rating varies by age group:

Age 18-29: 46% approval, 38% disapproval, 16% neutral

Age 30-39: 47% approval, 39% disapproval, 14% neutral

Age 40-49: 49% approval, 38% disapproval, 13% neutral

Age 50-59: 52% approval, 34% disapproval, 15% neutral

Age 60-69: 49% approval, 48% disapproval, 4% neutral

Age 70+: 48% approval, 49% disapproval, 3% neutral

"All age groups have a net approval of Trump, including voters under 30, except those over 70, who narrowly disapprove (49%-48%)," Kimball added

Trump received the most positive job approval rating from the age 50-59 group, who also gave him an 18-point net approval rating.

Along with the 70 and older group having a negative net approval rating, the age 60 to 69 group had only a one-point net approval rating.

The poll also found that 52% of voters think that the United States is headed in the right direction, with 48% saying the country is on the wrong track. This is an improvement from an earlier January Emerson College poll where 67% of voters said the country was on the wrong track and 33% said the country was on the right direction.

Here are the voter percentages by political party for whether the country was headed in the right direction or on the wrong track:

Democrats: 21% right direction, 79% wrong track

Republicans: 87% right direction, 14% wrong track

Independents: 47% right direction, 53% wrong track

Why It's Important: In the poll, the top voter issues were the economy (35%), immigration (16%), threats to democracy (15%) and healthcare (9%).

President Trump has put a heavy emphasis on addressing immigration first. In the poll, 45% of voters supported changing birthright citizenship to make children of undocumented immigrants not automatically granted citizenship.

The reversal of a 2011 law allowing ICE agents to enter schools and churches received only 42% support in the poll with 45% disapproving of the practice.

The economy could see pressure and volatility with tariffs being placed on other countries and experts predicting the higher costs will be passed onto consumers.

