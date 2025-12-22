Dave Ramsey To Millennial Making $30K A Year Criticizing Jay-Z's Extravagant Spending: 'You Are Jealous' – 'That's Lazy And Self-Entitled'

Dave Ramsey says people should stop judging how others spend their money and focus instead on managing their own finances and increasing their income.

Talking about public reaction to rapper Jay-Z spending $110,000 in one night at a bar for a friend's birthday, Ramsey said on "The Ramsey Show" that people should consider the income of celebrities when judging their spending. Ramsey thinks $110,000 is insignificant for artists like Jay-Z given their earnings.

Ramsey said that while spending $100,000 in a single night "blows my mind," Jay-Z did nothing wrong, as he was celebrating with friends, "being generous" to others and promoting his own brand. He referred to a post on Twitter by a millennial who criticized Jay-Z for his spending and also mentioned Ramsey by name.

"Guy tweets, ‘I’m up to my elbows in every day making a third of this in a year,' $30,000 I guess, ‘and I’m the lazy, self-entitled millennial for wanting to make more money,'" Ramsey said. "‘I clearly have a different definition of lazy, self-entitled than the Sean Hannity and Dave Ramsey crowd.'"

‘Whiners' Living in ‘Mother's Basement'

Ramsey said the poster was "griping" about Jay-Z's spending out of jealousy and envy over the rapper's wealth. He urged people to celebrate others' success and practice gratitude instead of complaining because bitterness and jealousy predispose people to continued failure. Ramsey clarified that he has nothing against millennials but said some of them are "whiners" who live in their "mother's basement."

"What you’re saying in your tweet is you want somebody to give you more money because you breathe air," Ramsey said. "That’s lazy and self-entitled. Griping about Jay-Z’s bar tab and indicating that you don’t make enough because he has a bar tab that makes us three times what you make in a year is not an indication of a societal problem, it’s an indication that you are jealous, worse than that, you’re envious."

‘Evil Spirit'

Ramsey said envy is an "evil spirit" that has become widespread across all age groups in America. He thinks people have the right to earn money based on their talents and skills, and said no one should automatically assume that wealthy people did something wrong to reach their level of success.

"I’m not mad at Bill Gates, I’m not mad at Warren Buffett, I’m not mad at Oprah," Ramsey said. "They all got more than I got, I’m happy that they have succeeded and every one of those by the way started with nothing. Most of those I just mentioned are billionaires, if not multi billionaires."

