You Only Need $500,000 To Retire If You Follow Vincent Chan's Framework: 'The Less Money You Spend, The Earlier You Can Retire'

Financial personality Vincent Chan recently laid out how to retire with a $500,000 portfolio. It may sound counterintuitive to walk away from work with less than $1 million saved up, but it becomes more feasible when considering withdrawal rates, asset growth rates, and other income sources.

"The less money you spend, the earlier you can retire," Chan said in a video on his YouTube channel.

Analyzing The Numbers

Chan assumes that the $500,000 is invested in an index fund that produces an annualized 9% return. He also assumes that the portfolio is invested in bonds and stocks for a mix of growth and safety.

Don't Miss:

Missed Nvidia and Tesla? RAD Intel Could Be the Next AI Powerhouse — Just $0.86 a Share

Have $100k+ to invest? Charlie Munger says that's the toughest milestone — don't stall now. Get matched with a fiduciary advisor and keep building

Chan then ran calculations in his video that show the portfolio growing each year, even with a 4.7% withdrawal rate. Chan prefers a 4.7% withdrawal rate instead of a 4% withdrawal rate, which lets people retire sooner. However, he also assumes that you will keep your expenses low after retiring.

"If you are okay with living a more modest lifestyle, you don't need as much," he said in his video.

Chan also calculated inflation when running the numbers. He projected an annualized 3% inflation rate, which increases the amount you have to withdraw to maintain your lifestyle.

The portfolio can still grow if the 9% annualized return remains consistent, but Chan warns that you shouldn’t panic sell during corrections. He also said that people tend to spend less when they are retired, so you may not need to maintain a 4.7% withdrawal rate as you get older.

Trending: Buffett's Secret to Wealth? Private Real Estate—Get Institutional Access Yourself

Tax Efficiency Minimizes Your Bills

Tax efficient withdrawals reduce your tax bill as you capitalize on your retirement plans, and Chan suggests starting with traditional accounts, up to the standard deduction. You don't pay any taxes on withdrawals that are below the standard deduction, which is convenient for a $500,000 portfolio.

A 4.7% withdrawal rate comes to $23,500, and someone can withdraw from their traditional retirement accounts tax-free if they keep it to $23,500. That's because the standard deduction for married couples is $31,500 for the current tax year.

"You want to avoid withdrawing from your Roth IRA first because you can take the money out here tax-free at any point," Chan said in the video. "If you keep the money invested there, it will continue to grow tax-free."

See Also: Wall Street's $12B Real Estate Manager Is Opening Its Doors to Individual Investors — Without the Crowdfunding Middlemen

Assessing Your Income Sources

Chan also encourages people to consider Social Security, while saying that calculating this number assumes that the program will still be around. The average benefit is $2,000 per month, but Chan said your benefits grow by 8% per year if you wait before taking them. If you wait until the maximum age to receive Social Security, Chan says you will receive up to $5,100 per month.

That income source may be enough if you include portfolio withdrawals, but some people work part-time and embrace a semi-retirement lifestyle. Some people refer to this as Barista FIRE, where people work at a company like Starbucks (NYSE:SBUX) that gives health insurance to part-time workers. Some people also work in their retirement years because they enjoy a particular side hustle and want to bring in some extra cash on a more flexible schedule.

It's good to know that there are multiple income streams you can receive, but the path to $500,000 and beyond involves setting a high savings rate and boosting your income.

"First, focus on increasing your savings rate," Chan said in his YouTube video. "Once you reach your savings limit, that's when you want to prioritize increasing your annual income."

Read Next: These five entrepreneurs are worth $223 billion – they all believe in one platform that offers a 7-9% target yield with monthly dividends

Image: Shutterstock