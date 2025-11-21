California Woman Said Goodbye To US Financial Stress, Trades Lululemon Job For Japan Teaching Position Paying $1,800 Per Month — Rent Costs Just $483

Ashley Peters departed Los Angeles International Airport at the beginning of this year, less than one year after graduating from University of California, Irvine. The 23-year-old left behind four California jobs, including a full-time job at Lululemon (NASDAQ:LULU) , to accept an English teaching position in Japan.

The teaching position paid her 277,500 Japanese yen monthly ($1,800). Peters said she pays 74,460 yen to rent an apartment alone near Tokyo, according to CNBC.

Multiple Jobs Failed To Cover Basic Living Expenses In California

Peters studied business administration and management at UC Irvine and avoided internships leading to corporate careers. After graduation, she worked four jobs simultaneously: full-time visual merchandiser at Lululemon, sticker business owner, real estate sign manager, and organizational manager at a lacrosse club.

“I felt weighed down by the financial pressure of just existing,” Peters told CNBC. “It felt impossible to be able to afford rent, health care, and other basics without getting a corporate job.”

Peters developed an interest in Japanese culture and anime during the pandemic. She applied to an Eikaiwa conversation school position after seeing an advertisement in June 2024, completed an all-day interview process, and accepted the job offer.

Individuals close to Peters, including family members and a long-term boyfriend, expressed support while also raising questions about her decision to leave California. Her move followed six months of documentation, logistical planning, and preparation.

Solo Apartment Near Tokyo Costs Under $500 Per Month

Peters lives in a rental apartment in Nakahara-ku, within Kawasaki City, approximately 15 minutes by train from central Tokyo. The unit offers ample natural light along with a tatami room featuring traditional straw-mat flooring.

"In the U.S., I'd never be able to afford something like this on my own," Peters told CNBC. "In Japan, it felt attainable, even comfortable."

Her employer covered commuting expenses. A typical teishoku meal set in Tokyo, which includes a beef rice bowl, miso soup, eggs, and a drink, totals 1,000 yen. Meals in California reached around $20 for similar portions. Grocery expenses remained manageable on her teaching salary, and Peters said that her essential needs were met without financial strain.

Language Difficulties And Distance From Family Create Obstacles

Peters regarded her teaching role as a practical entry point into Japan rather than a long-term career path. After approximately six months, she transitioned toward freelance work that provided greater flexibility.

She now produces social-media content for a language-learning app for $175 per week and also serves as a freelance digital-marketing assistant for $25 per hour.

Peters experiences language challenges during visits to banks, post offices, phone carriers, and medical facilities. She relies on AI translation tools and support from friends, which reinforces her motivation to advance her Japanese skills.

Distance from friends and family in California brings emotional pressure, though, she told CNBC. She described days with a sense of isolation, even while living in a highly populated area. Peters identifies as an extrovert, with new connections requiring extra effort due to limited language fluency.

Peters has no set timeline for her stay in Japan. "I feel like I'm exactly where I'm supposed to be," she said.

Image: Shutterstock