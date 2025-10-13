Are You Doing Better Than Most? Hitting Even 1 of These 3 Money Benchmarks Means You're In The Top 50%

If you've ever wondered whether you're doing "okay" financially, here's a quick litmus test: if you meet even one of these three money benchmarks, congratulations—you're doing better than about half of America. No millionaire status required. No six-figure salary. Just one solid checkmark in the "financially functional" column puts you above the median crowd.

Recent data paints a mixed picture of U.S. household finances. About 55% of Americans now have enough saved to cover three months of expenses—an improvement from last year's 50%, according to Federal Reserve data. It's not flashy, but in a country where many still live paycheck to paycheck, that safety cushion is gold.

Savings balances tell a similar story. Credible reports median savings accounts hold $3,400 for Gen Z, $9,000 for Millennials, $9,600 for Gen X, and about $11,000 for Boomers. Translation: if your savings account isn't at zero and you're anywhere near your generation's median, you're already ahead of roughly half your peers.

Spending habits also factor in. The Financial Health Pulse 2025 U.S. Trends Report found only 49% of Americans spent less than they earned last year—meaning that simply living within your means officially qualifies as "above average." It's not glamorous, but in the era of buy-now-pay-later apps and impulse Amazon checkouts, that's no small feat.

So, how do you stack up? If you can say yes to just one of these, you're outperforming the majority:

You have at least three months' expenses saved.

Your savings balance meets or beats your generation's median.

You spent less than you earned in the past year.

Of course, the picture isn't all rosy. Only about 30% of households qualify as truly "financially healthy," based on the Financial Health Network's checklist that weighs debt, savings, and income stability. And despite market gains, 54% of pre-retirees still worry about outliving their savings, according to the Alliance for Lifetime Income research.

A financial advisor can help you turn those worries—or your wins—into a plan. Whether you're just starting to build savings, prepping for retirement, paying down debt, or figuring out how to save for college without sacrificing your own future, an advisor can help you map out what's next. You don't need a seven-figure portfolio to get advice—just a goal and a little structure.

Whether you're ahead of the curve or still catching up, having a clear strategy can keep you moving forward. Because if you've already hit one of these three benchmarks, you're not just "doing fine." You're doing better than most—and that's worth building on.

