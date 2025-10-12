Dave Ramsey Caller Says Her Partner Wants To Marry After 25 Years And 4 Kids, But Only If She Signs A Prenup For His 300-Person Company

A woman who spent more than two decades raising four kids with her longtime partner says he finally agreed to marry her, but only if she signs a prenuptial agreement to protect his millions.

Ramsey And Delony Slam The “Terrible Bargain”

In a recent episode of “The Ramsey Show,” co-host John Delony read a letter from Andrea in Ohio, who explained her partner of 25 years had built a business with over 300 employees, and now has a multimillion-dollar net worth. She had been asking him to get married since their first child was born. After years of turning her down, he told her he would finally agree if she signed a prenup.

“You gave up everything, and he gave up nothing,” personal finance expert Dave Ramsey told her. “You raised his kids and helped him build a business and he owns it. You made a terrible bargain 25 years ago.”

Andrea said she gave up her own career to raise their children and that her partner has always taken care of the family financially. But now, she feels unsure and exposed. “I love him but wonder if I should just let go of the idea of marriage,” she wrote.

Ramsey was frank: “I think this guy’s a jerk. He’s slimy,” he said.

Delony added that the situation likely goes deeper than finances, suspecting emotional or psychological abuse. “You’re not crazy,” he told Andrea. “I wouldn’t want to be in the same room with that guy personally. He’s a terrible human being.”

Ramsey said she should talk to a lawyer immediately. “You certainly got child support coming out of your ears,” he said. But he doubted she would take any action.

“Your options are to stay in the poop or demand that we get married with no prenup, or I’m leaving and taking the kids,” Ramsey added. “Which is actually about the only healthy thing to do in this situation.”

Ramsey also shared some data with the listeners. “If you’re 35 and you’re married, your net worth is somewhere around 10x what it is if you’re shacked up,” he said, adding that married men also live longer and survive illnesses like cancer at higher rates.

Both hosts urged listeners not to repeat Andrea’s mistake. “Adults devise a plan. Children do what feels good,” Ramsey said. “Children move in together at 24.”

They closed by telling Andrea she’s worth more than how she’s being treated. “I think you just let him go,” Ramsey said. “And take half his money.”

