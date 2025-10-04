22-Year-Old Refused To Join $10K Bahamas Family Trip Unless Mom Paid For His Girlfriend — 'I Will Be Expected To Pay For Her'

A mother canceled a $10,000 Bahamas family vacation after her 22-year-old son said he would not attend unless she covered the cost for his girlfriend.

The original poster explained on Reddit's "Am I the A**hole" forum that her son told her he expected her to pay for the trip, a demand she refused. The family, which has a long tradition of traveling together, decided to move forward without him.

Bahamas Trip Canceled After Ultimatum

The family had planned a new vacation for Christmas in the Bahamas. According to the OP, her younger son insisted his girlfriend must be included on every trip going forward and that she would be responsible for the expenses.

"I will be expected to pay for her," she recalled him saying. That ultimatum led her to rethink the holiday, particularly after her older son said the trip would be difficult with ongoing conflict.

As a result, she canceled the group booking and instead upgraded her own travel with her new husband of two years, securing first-class seats and a suite for two. The younger son and his girlfriend were angry with the decision, while the older son supported it.

Longstanding Travel Traditions Create Strain

The Bahamas dispute contrasted with years of shared traditions. The mother explained that after her divorce, she raised her sons on her own and the three often vacationed together.

In past years, she paid for her older son's girlfriend to join two trips — Las Vegas for his 21st birthday and a charity boat poker run on Lake Michigan. Since both trips involved bars, her younger son's girlfriend, who was underage at the time, was not invited.

Later, conflict resurfaced when the younger son's girlfriend asked to use the family's lake house during a week set aside for a men's trip. The woman said her husband, who co-owns the property, refused the request. The decision added tension, which carried into the planning of the Bahamas vacation.

Online Debate Over Boundaries

The post quickly drew attention on Reddit, where commenters debated the son's demand. "If I had a child that said I have to start paying for their girlfriend or they won't attend, they wouldn't be coming unless they paid for themselves," one commenter wrote.

"Your money. Your choice," another added.

