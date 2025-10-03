'He Needs New Friends.' Dave Ramsey Tells A Couple To Ditch Friends Who Are Jealous Of Their Financial Success

Financial guru Dave Ramsey regularly helps people get out of debt and take the right steps to build wealth, but a recent call was about neither of those things. A wife called into "The Ramsey Show" and shared that she and her husband have gotten out of debt and live a financially abundant life because of Ramsey.

However, their family and friends are jealous, and they asked Ramsey how to deal with remarks like "Oh, it must be nice," from the husband's friends when they make big purchases. Ramsey didn't mince words when offering his suggestions.

"He needs new friends," Ramsey said.

Ramsey's solution is a case of addition by subtraction, and he expanded on that logic in the conversation.

The Two Things That Expose Real Friends

Ramsey said that crisis and success expose your real friends. People may be jealous of you during your successes and want nothing to do with you during a crisis. Those aren't real friends, and Ramsey mentioned that the pandemic was a big test for his business. During that time, he got to see which people were his true friends and who were acquaintances.

The best friends are there for you during the bad times, and they celebrate your successes. Ramsey said that the husband's friends are actually acquaintances, not friends.

Paying attention to how people treat you during your highs and lows can help you distinguish true friends. This discernment is valuable, as you can opt to spend more time with the people who treat you with the most respect regardless of how you are doing.

Ramsey Goes Off On People Who Attribute Success To Luck

Ramsey also took the time to talk about one of his hot buttons, when people say that someone's "so lucky" that they became successful. It tied into how people express their envy when someone's success is on full display. Ramsey rejected the idea that someone's success can be entirely attributed to luck.

"There is corn in the field because we planted some corn," Ramsey said.

Corn doesn't appear in a cornfield by luck. It takes a lot of effort to grow the crops. It's also true for any business. There are many things that happen behind the scenes on the path to becoming financially free or building a company, but some people may attribute it to luck to belittle your hard work.

Cut Out Bad People From Your Life

Ramsey said that people opt out of your life when they disparage you or are envious about your success. Ramsey has met many people in his life, and he can't possibly stay in touch with all of them. That's why he cuts out negative influences from his life, and for some people, that may include walking away from family and friends.

When you get rid of jealous people from your life, you create more room for people who may support you during crises and celebrate your successes. Those are the types of people everyone wants in their lives. However, if you keep the jealous people in your life, you may attract more of those types of people.

