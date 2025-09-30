28-Year-Old Vegas Couple Making $200K Keeps Debt 'Because We Can Afford It'—Dave Ramsey Scolds, 'Stop Acting Like Spoiled Freaking Brats!'

Most people with a six-figure income dream about the financial freedom it should bring. But as one Las Vegas couple discovered on "The Ramsey Show," even a $200,000 paycheck doesn't keep you from getting called out if you're living paycheck to paycheck by choice.

The episode, "Quit Being a Bunch of Spoiled Brats!", featured a 28-year-old caller named Jessica who phoned in with what sounded like a simple question. She and her husband were torn: should they sell their $800,000 house, use the equity to pay off their debts, and rent while saving to eventually build a new home in Utah—or should they keep their house and try to tackle the debt more aggressively?

At first, Jessica explained that she and her husband weren't exactly struggling. In fact, she admitted, "we've always maintained debt … just because I know it sounds bad but we can afford it." That one sentence set the stage for a Dave Ramsey takedown.

Ramsey quickly dismissed the Utah plan. Jessica said they'd stay in Las Vegas until her father-in-law retired in four or five years, but Ramsey cut in: "This is absolutely bullcrap … you're not gonna rent, you're not gonna sell now and rent for five years unless you're in a really desperate pickle."

From there, the spotlight turned to the couple's finances. They owed about $70,000 on a HELOC, another $70,000 on two cars, plus $16,000 on a camping trailer. The house itself was worth between $800,000 and $850,000, with a $480,000 mortgage still outstanding. And yet, with a $200,000 annual income, the couple admitted they'd been making only minimum payments for years.

Ramsey's patience wore thin. "I would keep my house," he said flatly, "and quit being a couple of $200,000-a-year spoiled freaking brats. And I would pay $100,000 a month on this debt and be done in 14 months."

He compared their spending habits to Washington, D.C.: "You guys spend like you're in Congress. You buy anything you want to buy whenever you want to buy it. There is zero control at this house."

When Ramsey asked her age, Jessica said she was 28. His reply: "Almost like I've done this before. You fit the pattern." For him, the pattern was clear—young couple, high income, high debt, and the illusion of security.

He went further, calling them "financially lazy" and hammering the line that stuck with listeners: "You make too much money to be this broke."

At one point, co-host Jade Warshaw introduced a metaphor she often uses for high-income households that still struggle: "That's called skinny fat." Just like someone who looks fit but is unhealthy inside, she said, the couple looked successful on the outside—good jobs, good cars, a nice house—but their financial habits were eroding their future. "Just because it looks healthy and it looks great doesn't mean that it actually is. You gotta do the right habits no matter what the situation with your income."

Ramsey's solution was simple but brutal: no eating out, no vacations, and funnel $10,000 a month toward debt until it was gone. In his view, selling the house wouldn't fix anything because, as he told Jessica, "It wouldn't change the person in your house mirror … this process of 14 months of sacrifice … you're going to be a different level of maturity than you ever dreamed of."

For listeners, the call was a reminder that income alone isn't protection from financial chaos. Debt carried "because you can afford it" still weighs down your freedom. As Ramsey put it, discipline is the difference between being wealthy on paper and actually having money in the bank.

The Ramsey Show episode left Jessica with a choice: follow through with a year of hard sacrifice to get debt-free, or keep justifying a lifestyle that left a $200,000 household living like it was broke. For Ramsey, the answer was obvious. "Stop acting like spoiled freaking brats," he told them. "You've got a real opportunity here to turn everything around."

