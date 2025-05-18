A Redditor Asks If It Makes More Sense To Live With Their Parents For A Few Years Or Move Out Sooner: 'We're Aiming To Save $200,000 Or More'

When is a good time to move out of the house? The answer varies for everyone, but some people stay home longer to save money. A couple finds themselves in this situation and currently lives in a private space on one of the parents' properties.

The spouse who posted about it on Reddit makes close to $100,000 per year. The couple is maxing out their retirement accounts and is saving money to buy a house.

"We're aiming to save $200,000 or more," the Redditor stated.

However, the couple is deciding if they want to save enough to pay off 50% of the property or make a cash purchase by living with the parents for a little longer. It is a private space, which is more accommodating than most set-ups, but is it still a good idea to drag it out? Redditors shared their thoughts in the comments.

Personal Finance Is Personal

The benefits of free housing are undeniable. You can save money without having to worry about a mortgage. However, it can get more difficult when you want to start a family with a partner, and that's where the personal element of personal finance comes into play.

"You are the only person that knows your parents and your partner. If you think you can live with them and not cause a rift between either the relationship with your parents, your partner, or with your parents and your partner then go for it," one of the top commenters stated.

However, the individual also mentioned that housing prices can continue to go up while the couple waits. It's unlikely that they will go up higher than the amount that the couple will save each year by not moving out right away, but it is a factor to consider.

Everyone Should Be On The Same Page

It's a significant decision to move out of the house or stay put, and it gets more important when you throw in a partner. One commenter emphasized the importance of making sure everyone is on the same page before making a decision.

"If you get along with your parents, your spouse gets along with them, and everybody agrees on what is expected then this is the best approach."

Right now, it seems like everyone is on the same page. The couple and parents should regularly monitor the situation to see if it still works for everyone.

If you agree on responsibilities, when the parents get to hang out with the couple, when the couple gets private time, and other details, it's easier to make it work.

Living At Home Offers A Lot Of Flexibility

Living at home is quite beneficial if you can make it work. Not only will you save money, but the responsibilities may also be split up between the couple and the parents. For instance, it's easier to perform tasks like laundry, grocery store visits, and cleaning if there are four people involved instead of two people.

"Living at home and keeping my costs low is what gave me the flexibility to choose my path in life," one commenter explained.

This arrangement can make homeownership more feasible. Right now, the couple and parents seem to agree. The Redditor may want to re-explore this conversation if things are no longer working out or when the couple hits their target of $200,000 in savings.

