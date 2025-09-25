'I Gotta Keep Paying Those Bills, Baby' — Whoopi Goldberg Says She Isn't Ready To Retire Despite Nearly Two Decades On 'The View'

Oscar-winning actress Whoopi Goldberg said she cannot afford to retire as she prepares to turn 70 in November.

"Who can afford to do that?" Goldberg, the longtime co-host of ABC's "The View," said, when asked by Entertainment Tonight if she had considered slowing down. She explained that leaving work isn't realistic after nearly two decades on the daytime talk show.

"If you don't marry well, you gotta keep working," Goldberg told Entertainment Tonight recently when asked why she continues working. When pressed, she added, "No, not by now. Not yet. I gotta keep paying those bills, baby."

Still Working After Nearly Two Decades

Goldberg has been a fixture on "The View" since 2007. She appears daily alongside Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Ana Navarro, Alyssa Farah Griffin, and Joy Behar. Season 29 launched earlier this month with the full lineup back at the table.

Goldberg has also remained active outside the show, taking on acting roles and creative projects. She has balanced television work with film and stage appearances while maintaining a steady presence on daytime TV.

Reflections On Life And Marriage

Goldberg has spoken openly about her personal life and her decision not to remarry. She first wed drug counselor Alvin Martin from 1973 to 1979. She shares her only child with Martin, daughter Alexandra Martin, now 52.

She later married cinematographer David Claessen from 1986 to 1988 and union organizer Lyle Trachtenberg from 1994 to 1995. In a 2011 interview on CNN, Goldberg said marriage was never the right fit for her.

"I suppose that you know, you have to actually be in love with the person that you marry. You have to really be committed to them. And I’m just — I don’t have that commitment," she said. She added that she once believed marriage would make her life "more normal," but later realized she did not want that level of commitment.

