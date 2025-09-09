Couple Earning $200,000 Clash Over $1,000 Gambling Win — Wife Says Share It, Husband Insists 'What I Do With My Money Is My Business'

A married couple with a combined $200,000 income is caught in a financial dispute after the husband refused to share a $1,000 gambling win.

The 33-year-old man said the winnings came from his personal "fun money," while his 32-year-old wife argued it was new income that should be split evenly. The pair, together for five years and married for three, each receives $500 every month for discretionary spending.

Don't Miss:

Casino Win Sparks Disagreement

The husband wrote on Reddit r/AmITheA**hole forum that he spends $100 from his allowance at a casino every Saturday. Most weeks he breaks even or loses small amounts, but two weeks ago, he won $1,000. He spent nearly $800 on a PlayStation 5 console and games.

When his wife noticed the purchase, she asked how he could afford it. After he revealed the winnings, she said he should have shared the money.

Different Views On Income

The husband told her the winnings were his to spend since they came from his allowance. She disagreed, saying the $100 he gambled was his, but the $1,000 return counted as income for both. According to the post, she wanted half of it to help pay for a girls' trip.

Trending: Bill Gates Invests Billions in Green Tech — This Tree-Free Material Could Be the Next Big Breakthrough

He pushed back, telling her, "What I do with my money is my business." He also argued he often pays for their dates with leftover gambling funds, while she usually spends her allowance on herself.

Friends Call It Abuse

The conflict escalated when his wife complained to her friends. The husband wrote that her friends called him a "financial abuser" for keeping the full winnings and not sharing with her. He rejected the accusation, saying he never asks for her purchases to be split.

The argument drew thousands of responses online, where users debated whether winnings should be personal or shared within a marriage.

See Also: ‘Scrolling To UBI' — Deloitte's #1 fastest-growing software company allows users to earn money on their phones. You can invest today for just $0.30/share.

Reddit Responds

The thread quickly became divided. One commenter argued, "Socialize the winnings, privatize the losses — what kind of nonsense is that?" Another sided with the husband, writing, "This! She could save, invest, or gamble with HER fun money, and I wouldn't think she owed him any of the proceeds, either."

Others criticized both spouses, with one user remarking, "You guys sound like a couple of particularly petty teenagers. You won $1,000, spent $800 — why not share the remaining $200 with your wife to help pay for her trip?"

Read Next: Have $100k+ to invest? Charlie Munger says that's the toughest milestone — don't stall now. Get matched with a fiduciary advisor and keep building

Image: Imagn Images