A Son Warned His Mom To Save For Retirement, But She Told Him It's A Scam. Now She's Getting Divorced And Is Retired With Nothing Saved

A concerned son shared a tough story about his 67-year-old mom who retired with no savings, is now getting divorced, and only has $1,000 a month to live on. He had warned her in the past to save for retirement, but she refused.

“She told me it was a scam,” he wrote in the r/povertyfinance subreddit recently. “I have also told her she needs to get a job to at least have some money. She hasn’t tried, but says no one will hire her as she’s too old.”

Facing Retirement With No Plan

The poster explained that his mother retired five years ago with zero savings, assuming that she and her now-estranged husband could live off Social Security. After the divorce, her monthly income will be about $1,000 from Social Security and alimony. The house she lives in will be sold, and he doubts there will be much equity left. She’s also carrying credit card debt.

Now, she's trying to get into a 55+ apartment complex with income-based rent. But even with that, he admits, “I can’t imagine [her] living on $1,000 a month.”

He lives across the country from her and recently got financially stable himself. He’s worried about being expected to help her out. “I’m doing my best to not be too involved, but I know at some point she’ll want money from me,” he wrote. “I’ll never let her starve or be homeless, but I want to be able to help offer her options.”

The post quickly drew a wave of responses filled with advice. Many pointed to programs like Section 8 housing, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, Medicaid, and local senior centers. One person noted, “If she can get into subsidized housing, it’s 100% doable on that income. Not saying it will be easy with existing debt but definitely doable.”

Some also suggested she might qualify for spousal Social Security benefits if she was married for at least 10 years. Others recommended looking into Chapter 7 bankruptcy to wipe out her credit card debt.

There were also those who said that $1,000 a month means living very simply. “My mom pretty much sits at home and watches TV all day. No car, no travel, no activities, no nothing,” one person shared.

Others were more direct. “She made her choices,” one wrote. “She told you retirement saving is a scam. Let her find out firsthand.”

Still, a few encouraged compassion. “‘Choosing’ is a tough word in this situation,” one said. “Age discrimination is a thing, and 67 really can't do what 30 can.”

OP added that his mom does have a small social circle and that her brother helps with rides and groceries. But ultimately, he hopes she can figure things out without depending on him financially.

“I’m just now getting financially stable at 33,” he wrote. “Behind on retirement savings. Need her to be independent.”

