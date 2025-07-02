'What's That One Thing That Got You Financial Freedom You Have Today?' A Simple Question In Passive Income Group Unleashed Unexpected Truths

A Reddit user recently posted a simple question in r/passive_income: "Can someone kindly share the one thing that happened in their life that changed their finances for the rest of their life?"

The post titled, ‘What is that one thing that gave you the financial freedom you have today?’ got wide-ranging, honest, and surprisingly relatable responses.

From Military Pensions To Vending Machines

For some, it was the structure and sacrifice of military life. One person wrote, "I decided to stay in the military till retirement. There are not a lot of jobs anymore that have a guaranteed pension. It was a long haul… but now I have a pension for life." Others echoed this, calling it "definitely worth it on the back end, minus all the aches and pains."

Others found their turning point in investing. One person shared: "Getting a side hustle and constantly funneling my earnings into [Vanguard S&P 500 ETF VOO] and just letting it compound." Another kept it simple: "I started investing. Hard."

The Power Of Saving And Self-Discipline

Saving consistently showed up as one of the most powerful forces behind financial freedom. One person said they saved 25% of every paycheck since their first job and invested it: "It's now worth over $400K. I still treat it like money I can't touch."

Another shared, "Save and invest as much as you can but still have fun sometimes. Time is the most valuable resource."

Journaling also came up in a surprising way. "I just started a journal about my financial situation," one person said. "From starting out to now, I've moved through two jobs seeing my income go from $60K to over $180K."

Taking Unusual Routes

A few users shared unconventional yet profitable paths. One started arbitrage betting and claimed to have made $120,000 since 2022. Another used their U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs loan to buy a duplex, living on one side and renting the other short-term to cover the mortgage.

An entrepreneurial user started a vending machine business with just one machine in a bar. "Fast forward, I've got 75+ machines placed in nightlife spots and it became real income," they wrote.

One of the most unique stories came from someone who seized an opportunity during the pandemic: "I advertised, ‘Let me run your errand for only $3.’ Next morning my phone was flooded with messages. Made over $5K."

Seeing Opportunity Everywhere

Shifting how people think about money was just as important as what they actually did with it. A top commenter explained, "I became financially secure once I changed my mindset and started thinking outside the box." They added that spotting a dryer repairman inspired them: "It was easy to do and can be learned watching a 5-minute YouTube vid. It's in demand, cheap to start, and high margin."

From fixing appliances to investing in cannabis stocks during the hype, the stories reflect different strategies but a similar realization: taking action matters more than waiting for the perfect plan.

Whether it was grinding through hard work or getting lucky once, the biggest lesson from the thread wasn’t about getting rich fast. It was that usually, there’s just one habit, decision, or mindset change that ends up making a big difference.

Image: Shutterstock