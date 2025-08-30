'Psychological Trauma And Long-term Mental Health Risks To Children' — Trump's 'Big Beautiful Bill' Expands Family Detention And Deportations

President Donald Trump recently signed the One Big Beautiful Bill Act into law. Billed as a sweeping overhaul of budget policies, the law brings significant changes to enforcement, detention, health access, and tax benefits.

While supporters argue the measures strengthen border control, critics warn that the policies could cause lasting harm to immigrant families — particularly children.

"The bill strips many lawfully present immigrants from access to health insurance and nutrition aid," the National Immigration Law Center, or NILC, writes. "It deprives millions of children of an immigrant parent the anti-poverty benefits of the Child Tax Credit. And it funds a massive expansion of the immigration detention and enforcement budget while undermining due process and humanitarian protections."

Don't Miss:

The same firms that backed Uber, Venmo and eBay are investing in this pre-IPO company disrupting a $1.8T market — and you can too at just $2.90/share.

Vacancy Rates Below 5% and $2.3B in Unmet Demand — How Everyday Investors Can Access America's Industrial Boom

Here's what's in the law, and what immigration experts say it means for children and families.

Expansion of Family Detention

The OBBBA directs $45 billion over four years to expand immigration detention, including facilities designed for families. This funding more than quadruples the detention budget for Immigration and Customs Enforcement, according to the NILC.

The NILC also states that the law explicitly allows indefinite detention of children and families, bypassing the protections set by the Flores Settlement Agreement, which previously limited how long children could be held in government custody.



However, a judge recently rejected the Trump administration's attempt to dissolve the Flores Settlement Agreement. U.S. District Judge Dolly Gee in Los Angeles denied the government's request in mid-August, noting that officials had previously tried to end the agreement during Trump's first term and calling the renewed effort "déjà vu," according to the Associated Press.

With the OBBBA attempting to permit longer and potentially indefinite confinement, advocates warn of deeper emotional consequences for young detainees. For now, the Flores Settlement Agreement still limits how long children can be held, but immigrant rights groups still caution the effects on children in detention for extended periods. In March, several medical organizations wrote a letter to President Trump and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, warning of the "psychological trauma and long-term mental health risks" on children in detention centers.

Trending: Dump Your Financial Advisors. One AI Platform Manages Everything — With Zero AUM Fees. Book Your Demo Today.

Increased Enforcement and Deportations

In addition to detention funding, the law sets aside at least $29.85 billion for immigration enforcement through September 2029, expanding the reach of federal agents.

The NILC states that this money supports programs such as expedited removals, which speed up deportations without court hearings, and the 287(g) program, which allows local law enforcement to act as federal immigration officers.

The bill also funds new border wall construction, surveillance technology, and expanded checkpoints, with billions of dollars dedicated to border security, including over $46.5 billion for "necessary expenses relating to the following elements of the border infrastructure

and wall system," according to the act's text.

These measures reflect a broader shift toward enforcement-first policies, which immigration advocates like NILC say could result in more families being separated during raids and deportations.

Policies Targeting Children

Several provisions of OBBBA directly affect minors. According to NILC's analysis:

Intrusive medical exams may be required for unaccompanied children in custody, with no age limits specified.

Stricter vetting for sponsors — including relatives who step forward to care for children — may discourage families from taking custody, leaving children in government facilities longer.

Rapid deportation authority allows officials to send children back to their countries without giving them a court hearing or access to a lawyer.

These changes could leave children in prolonged government custody or facing quick removal without the chance to explain if they fled abuse or trafficking.

See Also: 7 Million Gamers Already Trust Gameflip With Their Digital Assets — Now You Can Own a Stake in the Platform

Reduced Benefits For Immigrant Families

Beyond enforcement, the law also reshapes access to social safety nets. According to the NILC, the OBBBA removes eligibility for Medicaid, nutrition aid, and certain tax credits from many lawfully present immigrants, including refugees, asylum seekers, and survivors of domestic violence or trafficking.

One major change is the loss of the Child Tax Credit for children whose parents file taxes without a valid Social Security Number. A Center for Migration study estimates this affects at least 4.5 million children in the U.S. These reductions could heighten financial strain on immigrant families already living with limited resources.

Looking Ahead

The long-term effects of the OBBBA are still unfolding. Supporters argue that the law strengthens national security and discourages unauthorized immigration. But health professionals and immigrant advocates stress that policies allowing indefinite family detention and reduced support programs may put children at risk of serious psychological and financial harm.

As the law rolls out, many communities, states, and organizations are watching closely to see how these measures will be implemented — and how families, particularly children, will be affected in the years to come.

Read Next: Kevin O'Leary Says Real Estate's Been a Smart Bet for 200 Years — This Platform Lets Anyone Tap Into It

Image: USA Today