A 39-Year-Old Couple Earning $600K And $450K Say Dual Incomes Don't Make Sense After A Point. 'Seems Like A No-Brainer For Her To Quit'

A high-earning couple in their late 30s sparked debate online after saying they no longer see the value in maintaining dual incomes. The husband earns $600,000 a year, and his wife brings in $450,000. But with $4 million already invested, they’re now questioning whether it makes sense for both to keep working.

“With both of us working, we can save $400K per year. With only me working, we can still save $200K per year,” the original poster wrote on Reddit recently. “Only a $1.2 million difference in exchange for having a full-time parent! Seems like a no-brainer for her to quit.”

Some Say The Math Checks Out, But It's Not The Whole Picture

Many pointed out that a $1.2 million difference can compound significantly over time. One person wrote, “You’re only doing half the math,” saying that the $1.2 million could become $5.5 million by retirement.

Others emphasized the importance of risk mitigation. “Two incomes give you added protection against death, disability, and job loss,” one commenter said.

Some also questioned why it was assumed the wife should quit. “Why doesn't he quit and she keep working?” one asked. The original poster replied, “She hates her job more than I hate mine. Pretty simple.”

Lifestyle, Not Just Money, Drives The Decision

Several commenters said this was no longer just about finances. “At this point it's more about what you and your wife want to do vs. the money side of things,” one person wrote. Another added, “Congratulations, you are rich. Now you both need to figure out what you want to do with your lives.”

Another person who made a similar choice reflected, “We aren’t withdrawing any money from our investments, just not adding as much. For me it’s 100% worth it to be able to spend as much time as I want freely with my kid. Priceless.”

Still, many flagged the potential impact of leaving the workforce long-term. “Her career will never recover from the lost years,” one person said. Others recommended exploring part-time work or drafting a post-nup to protect both partners.

Quitting Isn't Always The Dream

Some Redditors who had made similar decisions warned that being a stay-at-home parent can feel isolating or mentally unfulfilling: “SAHM can get boring quick and leads to faster divorces.”

Meanwhile, others shared that walking away from high-stress jobs improved their family life. “We did the same math you did… the difference in $$ was surprisingly minimal and the difference in stress was HUGE,” one person wrote.

Ultimately, many agreed with this person’s sentiment: “Eventually, income doesn’t matter. You hit a point where time away from work becomes more important than income.”

