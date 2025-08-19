Dave Ramsey Caller Co-Founded A $3 Million-A-Year Business, But Now Wants To Walk Away From It. Says, 'The Income Has Become Irrelevant'

A caller named Colin from Arizona recently phoned in to “The Ramsey Show” with a tough question: Should he leave the business he helped build?

Co-Founder Feels Trapped Despite Half-Million Dollar Salary

Colin said the company brings in around $3 million a year, and his personal income sits at $500,000. But the money no longer matters. “The toll on my mental and emotional health is substantial,” he said. “Considering my persistent feeling of disrespect from the other owners, the income has become irrelevant.”

The structure of the company—or lack of it—was part of the problem. According to Colin, there are no regular meetings, no formal policies, and very little collaboration between owners. “Most decisions are made by a gentleman’s agreement,” he said. When he raises concerns, he’s told, “Don’t rock the boat.”

Colin wants to grow the business, but said his partners have no interest in improving operations. Their mindset, he explained, is that “working on the business doesn’t generate revenue.”

Colin also shared that the only debt he carries is a $350,000 mortgage—something he believes he could wipe out if his partners buy out his shares in the company. That would give him a clean slate financially and allow him to prioritize his well-being without the pressure of ongoing debt.

Colin Has Reached His Limit

“Feels like, Colin, you've reached that point,” co-host Ken Coleman said. “This is going to be a consistent frustration. This does have an impact on you mentally and emotionally.”

Dave Ramsey went on to say, “There's two reasons that you need to be bought out immediately. One is you're miserable and you're done. Two is the misbehavior of the business operations are going to cause the failure of the business.”

He pointed out that the dysfunction inside the company isn't just unpleasant, but dangerous. “The DNA change of death is already in the workings of this business,” Ramsey said. “These guys are buttholes.”

As for next steps, Coleman said if the partners are willing to buy him out, he should do it. “Pay off the house. Sounds like you're entrepreneurial. Refocus. I think this is the right thing.”

Then he added a piece of blunt advice for the future: “Next time you get ready to be in a partnership—don't. And this right here is the reason.”

Image: Shutterstock