Personal Finance Influencer Explains How You Can Dodge AirBnb Fees With A Google Reverse Image Search

A Google reverse image search is a great way to avoid drop-shippers polluting etsy, or find that pair of stilettos an influencer is gatekeeping. But did you know it's also a potential means to dodge Airbnb fees?

"Wall Street Girly" Vivian Tu, better known as Your Rich BFF on Instagram, explained the clever workaround that could save travelers hundreds in a recent Instagram reel with nearly 20,000 likes.

The reel opens with a relatable clip: actor Rainn Wilson griping that he received a one-star review from an Airbnb ABNB host for not washing dishes, despite paying a $207 cleaning fee. That's when Tu, a former Wall Street trader turned personal finance guru, comes into frame to share a simple Google hack to pay a lot less.

Don't Miss:

Would You Have Invested in eBay or Uber Early? The Same Backers Are Betting on This Vacation Home Platform

Named a TIME Best Invention and Backed by 5,000+ Users, Kara's Air-to-Water Pod Cuts Plastic and Costs — And You Can Invest At Just $6.37/Share

The Google Reverse Image Search Hack

Tu's method relies on a key insight: Many Airbnb listings aren't actually owned by individuals. Instead, they're managed by rental companies, listing the same properties across multiple platforms to see where they get bites.

Her solution involves taking a screenshot of the Airbnb listing’s main photo and running it through Google’s reverse image search. This often reveals the same property listed via the rental company’s proprietary website or other booking platforms, typically at significantly lower rates.

Tu explains that while this trick won’t work for individually-owned properties, it’s remarkably effective for corporate-managed vacation rentals. In one example she shared, booking directly through the property management company’s site saved $20 per night while also reducing additional fees. The savings come from cutting out Airbnb’s middleman commission, which property owners typically pass on to renters through higher nightly rates and service charges.

Trending: ‘Scrolling To UBI' — Deloitte's #1 fastest-growing software company allows users to earn money on their phones. You can invest today for just $0.30/share.

Junk Fee Fatigue

This strategy arrives at a time when travelers are increasingly fed up with hidden fees across the travel and entertainment industries. The issue even reached the White House. The Federal Trade Commission's rules on greater transparency for “junk fees" went into effect on May 12. For frequent travelers, these savings could add up to hundreds or even thousands of dollars annually.

While the potential savings are compelling, be sure to exercise due diligence when booking outside Airbnb’s platform. Although Tu’s Google search hack offers a practical way for frugal travelers to stretch their vacation budgets further, the convenience and safeguards of Airbnb’s platform may still be worth the extra cost for some, especially when booking last-minute or in unfamiliar locations.

Be sure to thoroughly vet any rental company’s reputation through independent reviews. But if you don't mind the extra legwork, the hack could save you hundreds.

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock