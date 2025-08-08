Two-Thirds Of Newlyweds Take On Debt To Pay For Their Weddings, Experts Say That May Not Be A Bad Thing

Some 67% of newlyweds took on debt to pay for their weddings, a survey released by LendingTree in April found. Of that number, less than two-thirds had paid off what they owe, and 47% say they won't be caught up for at least six months.

Wedding planning platform Zola says that wedding costs are on the rise, overall. In 2025, it's estimated that the average wedding will cost around $36,000, up from $33,000 last year and $29,000 in 2023.

As the events get increasingly expensive, more couples are taking on debt to pay for their big days. Experts are saying that may not be a bad thing.

While many finance experts recommend avoiding unnecessary debt at all costs, Matt Schultz, LendingTree's chief consumer finance analyst, says that wedding debt may not always be a bad thing.

"Good debt absolutely exists, and it is debt that comes with a return on investment," he said. "However, that return doesn't always have to be financial. I believe that a dream wedding, vacation or some other experience that brings memories that will last a lifetime and strengthen your bonds with your friends and family has a strong return on investment as well."

In order to ensure the debt is worth it, Schultz recommends couples examine why they want to spend the extra cash.

Bending to pressure to impress your guests, something 34% of couples say they did, is not a great reason to go over budget. Spending on elements of the day that are important to you, on the other hand, is.

"Spend on what really matters to you. Don't spend on what doesn't. There are a million things that wedding planners, influencers and websites say that you should spend money on to have the ‘perfect' wedding, but if you listen to all of it, you'll end up broke. It is your day. Spend the money around it on things that matter most to you and the ones you love," Schultz said.

LendingTree also found that the couples who were most satisfied with their wedding budgets, whether that involved taking on debt or paying in full up front, were the ones who were on the same page about their finances.

Some 23% of newlyweds said that money was the most stressful aspect of their wedding experience. A different perspective on an appropriate budget caused 29% of couples to argue in the lead-up to their big day, and 15% say it caused ongoing problems in their relationship post-wedding. A whopping 16% of newlyweds even said that disagreements about their wedding budgets caused them to consider splitting.

Unnecessary debt that leads to the breakdown of a major relationship? Never worth it.

