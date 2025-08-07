'I Took It Out Like Very Judiciously,' Sarah Jessica Parker Reflects On Stretching $40 For 3 Days Early In Her Career

Small withdrawals, big dreams: Before "Sex and the City," 18-year-old Sarah Jessica Parker lived on royalty checks from CBS's 1982–83 sitcom "Square Pegs." She deposited the earnings into a checking account and, facing unpredictable audition work, made small withdrawals to pay rent, buy rice, and cover subway fare.

Parker told host Alexandra Cooper on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast recently that she knew exactly how much money she had in the bank and tried to "get by on $40 for three days," calling the routine "security in being able to pay your bills."

Don't Miss:

The same firms that backed Uber, Venmo and eBay are investing in this pre-IPO company disrupting a $1.8T market — and you can too at just $2.90/share.

‘Scrolling To UBI' — Deloitte's #1 fastest-growing software company allows users to earn money on their phones. You can invest today for just $0.30/share.

The discipline still shows. Parker told Vogue in 2021 that she has kept "every single solitary thing" worn by Carrie Bradshaw—her fashion-obsessed columnist alter ego—across all six seasons of the HBO series, its two movies and the revival, "And Just Like That…"

Today's Best Finance Deals

Early Hustle On $40

"By the time I moved out on my own at 18, I had a little money in the bank … and I took it out like very judiciously," Parker recalled. She described how she managed her limited resources early on—tracking every coin and prioritizing rent over instant gratification.

"There's security in financial gain, security in being able to pay your bills," she said during the same interview. After renting a walk-up near Manhattan's garment district, she tracked every coin in a pencil ledger. That habit made her prioritize rent over instant gratification. It also shaped how she negotiates streaming-era contracts.

Trending: Accredited Investors: Grab Pre-IPO Shares of the AI Company Powering Hasbro, Sephora & MGM—Secure $0.63 Shares Before 8/14

Inflation Hits Harder Today

The Bureau of Labor Statistics' data shows $40 in 1983 is worth approximately $129 today—a near threefold increase. In June 2022, inflation surged 9.1%, the largest jump since 1981. As of June, overall inflation has cooled to approximately 2.7%, with food-at-home prices rising 2.4% year-over-year. Meanwhile, grocery prices—tracked under "food at home"—have increased about 24% since January 2020.

Those figures explain why a $40‑a‑week rule barely covers transit and lunch today—and why freelancers, with incomes that often lag inflation, can feel financially squeezed.

Buckets Beat Envelopes

Freelancers often face irregular income, so organizing funds by purpose — a strategy many call the "bucket approach" — can improve financial clarity and prevent overspending. Fidelity recommends setting up separate accounts for each savings goal, which simplifies tracking and helps avoid accidental withdrawals.

See Also: $100k+ in investable assets? Match with a fiduciary advisor for free to learn how you can maximize your retirement and save on taxes – no cost, no obligation.

The firm also advises keeping short-term goal funds separate from daily spending or emergency reserves. The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority encourages dividing objectives into short-, medium- and long-term horizons, and allocating funds accordingly for clearer goal visibility.

Building A Safety Net

A simple three-account structure supports financial stability: one for recurring expenses such as bills, a second for savings goals like emergency or retirement funds, and a third for discretionary spending.

Fidelity supports tracking savings by goal through separate accounts, while FINRA recommends aligning account types with timeframes — for example, using high-yield savings for near-term needs and investment accounts for long-term goals. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau emphasizes maintaining a dedicated emergency fund, which is crucial for freelancers facing income volatility.

Read Next: Warren Buffett once said, "If you don't find a way to make money while you sleep, you will work until you die." Here’s how you can earn passive income with just $10.

Image: Shutterstock